Online petition calls for end to 'Prince of Wales'' title

An online petition calling for end to the royal title "Prince of Wales" has been signed by thousands of people after King Charles passed on the title to his son William.
According to UK'S Daily Express, the petition was launched by Trystan Gruffyd from Pontypridd, Wales with the title of “End ‘Prince of Wales’ title out of respect for Wales”, on Change.org,
The publication reported that he listed the petition immediately after the new King Charles III, who had held the Wales title since 1958.
The petition has more 36,000 signatures in two weeks.
Daily Express reported that Gruffyd believes his campaign has sparked a national debate about the space the Prince of Wales title occupies
