Meghan Markle lasted for being ‘very demanding’ right from the start

Meghan Markle is being accused of allegedly being ‘very demanding’ and ‘difficult’ for royal staffers to deal with, during the course of her time with the Royal Family.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton, in his newest piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “Meghan’s behaviour had apparently been difficult and demanding from the start, including when she is said to have threatened to dump Harry unless he released his first statement eviscerating the media and confirming their relationship.”



“A source told Low: ‘She was saying, ‘If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you’.”

“In fact, he reports, ‘keeping Meghan happy – and, by extension, keeping Harry happy – was an ongoing challenge.’”

“Six months before their engagement was announced, Low claims that Meghan ominously told one of Harry’s courtiers: ‘I think we both know I’m going to be one of your bosses soon.’”

To make matters worse, “Once the preparation for the wedding got under way, Meghan’s behaviour appeared to worsen.”