Justin Bieber admires wife Hailey for addressing his past with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber is 'proud' of wife Hailey Bieber for addressing the rumours regarding his past relationship with ex Selena Gomez in recent interview.

Following the model’s recent conversation with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast, the Peaches singer applauded his ladylove for “showing such incredible strength and courage.”

An insider told Hollywood Life, “Justin couldn’t be more proud of Hailey right now. He knows doing this interview wasn’t easy and it wasn’t a decision she took lightly but she felt it was something that needed to be done at one point or another.”

“Justin knows it wasn’t easy for her. Justin has seen Hailey go through so many ups and downs in their relationship,” the source added. “She’s been harassed and attacked just for being with him, and he’s seen her cry many times over it.”

“But he’s also seen how resilient Hailey is and he’s so proud to call Hailey his wife. He’s hoping this interview will give people a chance to see the real her, and that she is her own individual, separate from him.”

In her tell-all interview, Hailey cleared the rumours that there was never any crossover between her romance with Justin and his past relation with Gomez.

However, the source said that the Disney alum’s fans still harass Hailey, adding that Justin loves how well she handles the trolls.

“He admires her grace and the way she’s handled herself in all of this. What she’s been through [with the fans harassing her] has been really tough, so he’s glad she’s speaking her truth and setting the record straight,” the insider added.

“He’s done all he can to make sure she feels his full support. Justin’s very protective of Hailey but he knows she’s got this. She’s a very strong person and he loves that about her.”