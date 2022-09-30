Megan Davis opens up on portraying Amber Heard in new movie about Johnny Depp's trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is set to be sensationalized even further as a film on the ex-couple's infamous court battle is all set to hit screens soon.



Actress Megan Davis has revealed that she “had not watched” any of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial before she was cast to play the actress in a new movie.



The 33-year-old actress admitted she had very little to base her portrayal of the 'Aquaman' star on when it came to filming 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial' - which is based on their ongoing controversial legal battle - because she hadn't seen any of Amber's movies, or even followed the case closely.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as the exes, with the former sporting Depp's signature goatee, ponytail, and sunglasses and the latter mimicking Heard's much-discussed outfits.



The trailer features familiar touchstones from the trial, including Depp's courtroom nonchalance, the intense scrutiny of Heard on social media, and yes, even a reference to James Franco — who was included on Heard's witness list but never called to testify.