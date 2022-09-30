King Charles III coronation: worth of jewels revealed

Charles became the King of England after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth earlier this month.
The new king's coronation is expected to take place next month.
In a report published on Friday, UK's Daily Express said that Up to £3.5billion worth of jewels could feature in King Charles' coronation, including the £2.5billion diamond studded Imperial State Crown.
The report said the Imperial Crown was last seen at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth adorning her coffin alongside the sceptre and orb.
The crown, sceptre and orb are important objects for the coronation, having been seen at the Queen's televised ceremony in 1953.
A number of royal jewels have had their value estimated by UK jewellery retailer Steven Stone.
The St Edward's Crown, the most symbolic crown used to physically crown the monarch, was designed for King Charles II in 1661.
It has been used at all coronations since and is thought to be worth £3.6million.
