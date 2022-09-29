Netflix will release the romantic J-drama series 'First Love' soon: Release date & plot

Netflix offers its audiences a wide variety of K-dramas (Korean drama). but now streaming giant is planning to release J- drama. (Japanese drama).

Netflix has just released the teaser of the upcoming Japanese drama First Love which is set to premier on November 24, 2022.

The upcoming drama series is written and directed by Kanchiku Yuri.

The tale of the drama First Love is inspired by Japanese singer and artist Hikaru Utada.

The series is based on a love story, where a couple recalls their amazing first love memories from the course of 20 years.



The star cast of the series are Mitsushima Hikari, Namik Harumach, Yagi Rikako, Kido Taisei and other supporting cast includes Nakao Akiyoshi, Araki Towa, Aoi Yamada, Hamada Gaku, Mukai Osamu, Iura Arata, and Koizumi Kyoko.



