Fawad Khan set for a promising comeback with 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Fawad Khan is all set to make his splashing come back on the Pakistani big screen with The Legend of Maula Jatt after the break of 15 years.

Speaking to Geo News, the Filmfare winner revealed, "I am very excited for the film, but I am nervous more because it's my second film in 15 years after Khuda Kay Liye," adding that it's a 'poetic homecoming'.

Fawad was also asked to comment on comparison of Maula Jatt with his previous Bollywood films, to which the Kapoor and Sons star replied, "When we saw the film, it was a unanimous ruling from all of us that it's very original, and it is not ever made in our mainstream."

Earlier, the Humsafar actor also opened up about his extreme transformation for the character of Maula Jatt, that even put him into the hospital.

"I will never recommend it is an extremely dangerous thing to do," Fawad said.

Fawad also weighed in on the legacy of Sultan Rahi, the original Maula Jatt.

"Obviously, Sultan Rahi's shoes are very big to fill in. So, we try to make a bit different Maula Jatt than the original. We have given our full hard work into it; it was a labor of love, blood, sweat, and tears. Now it is up to the people to decide," he said.

Helmed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is one of the most expensive films in Pakistan, starring Fawad, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malick, among others.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 13, 2022.