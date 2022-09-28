Adam Levine and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo step out together amid scandal

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted together in Las Vegas before he's set to return to the stage amid his ongoing sexting scandal.

The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and the 34-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel managed to raise a convincing smile as the pair staged a united front at an airstrip in Santa Barbara, California, on Tuesday as they prepared to board a private jet to Vegas.

The couple have been keeping a low profile in recent days after the model Sumner Stroh claimed that Adam had repeated sent her flirty messages and carried on a year-long affair with her, though he has denied being physical while admitting the leaked messages were 'naïve and stupid.'

In the pictures obtained by DailyMail, Adam was dressed casually and comfortably for the short flight.

Behati looked equally casual as she covered up her burgeoning baby bump with a black jacket tied around her torso just below her bust.



It's not clear if Adam had any additional business to take care of in Vegas before Maroon 5's upcoming benefit performance, as the band announced earlier on Tuesday that it would be doing a residency in Sin City starting in March 2023.

The performances at the Park MGM Las Vegas will run through August 12, and tickets are set to go on sale for the dates starting on October 3.

Adam and Behati's trip comes just days after Sumner Stroh, the model who claimed she had an affair with him and leaked messages he sent to her, was seen enjoying Los Angeles' nightlife.



