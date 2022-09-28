Sylvester Stallone reunites with daughter Sophia amid reconciliation with wife Jennifer Flavin

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone was enjoying some reunion time on Tuesday with his daughter Sophia Stallone.

The 76-year-old Rocky star shared a photo of himself and his 26-year-old daughter during some downtime he had from filming a new project.

The action star's family reunion comes just days after it was reported that he and his wife Jennifer Flavin, who is Sophia's mother, had worked out their differences after she initially filed for divorce from him a month earlier.

'Filming at the Range with @sophiastallone,' he captioned the photo.



Sophia's set visit comes exactly one month after she celebrated her 26th birthday.

The movie star and his wife of 25 years 'decided to meet up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy,' his rep told Page Six.



