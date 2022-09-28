King Charles III won’t ‘soothe’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over title row

file footage

King Charles III is unlikely and even ‘unwilling’ to soothe his son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s demands and reach a complete truce with them, despite a big show of unity at the Queen’s funeral, a royal expert has said.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the royal family in the UK earlier this month after Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, and while some reports suggested that the new monarch saw ‘tremendous flickers of hope’ for a reunion, royal expert Daniela Elser begs to differ.

Quoted by Express UK, Elser reportedly said: “Refusing to budge on mollifying his son and daughter-in-law is a ballsy move from Charles, what with the couple gearing up to unleash their assault on the entertainment world.”

“The king seems largely unwilling to try and placate the fractious duo by giving them the titles they would seem to want (and it could be argued, need),” she added.

Elser’s comments come after a recent article in The Times shared: “Harry and his father had a ‘brief discussion" in the days after the Queen’s death, when the King asked if [a royal title] was something Harry wanted for his children.”

“Harry is understood to have expressed his desire to let his children decide when they are older, and to have emphasised that would only be possible if they were allowed to retain their titles now,” the article further said.