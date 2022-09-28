Kate Middleton was 'indeed terrified' of Meghan Markle 'leaking' UK conversations

Kate Middleton maintained her distance with Meghan Markle in the UK, says expert.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal expert Neil Sean explains the reason Kate would have kept her distance from the Duchess of Sussex.
He began: "She [Kate] was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her.
"Simply, because she felt that whatever was said, discussed, even an informal chat, could have been leaked out."
He added: "I'm not suggesting, and neither was Catherine I might point out, that even small talk, but you seemingly never know.
"As we told you recently, Gayle King seemingly had a hotline to whatever was going on.
"[And] was able to speak, at length, to a media US team about, you know, the fact that things weren't going particularly well."
He added that you can "understand Catherine's reticence to get involved".
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s profiles on the royal website have been moved down the page
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on September 8, 2022
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton's new Prince and Princess of Wales titles seem to be in jeopardy
King Charles III wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle part of his Kingship
Hailey Bieber says is minding her own business as people blame her for Justin-Selena split
Meghan Markle may return to UK in November to receive an award for her charity work.