Prince Harry and Meghan demoted on royal website in a fresh blow after Queen's death

Some royal fans are happy to see latest changes made to the royal family's official website since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

A large number of royal fans expressed satisfaction after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew were moved below Princess Alexandra on the website.

It is not clear whether the decisions to change Harry and Meghan's position was taken with the consent of the monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost sympathy after they stepped down as working royals to settle in the United States.

Prince Andrew is out of favor for his involvement in a sex scandal.