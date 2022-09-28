 
close
Wednesday September 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Upcoming horror Netflix movies to gear up for the spooky season: October 1st - 29th

Here is list of films, series to binge-watch on Netflix in this October 2022

By Web Desk
September 28, 2022

Upcoming horror Netflix movies to gear up for the spooky season: October 1st - 29th
Upcoming horror Netflix movies to gear up for the spooky season: October 1st - 29th

The streaming giant has brought the bunch of variety  of  best movies and shows to screens this October.

 It means a whole new crop of fresh movies, TV shows on Netflix, as well as new shows will be added to the binge-watching list for the viewers worldwide.


List of  Tv shows & Movies:


October 1:

  • 17 Again
  • 30 Minutes or Less
  • 60 Days In: Season 3
  • Any Given Sunday
  • City Slickers
  • The Color Purple
  • Gladiator
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • I Love You, Man
  • Walking Tall
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Yes Man

October 2:

  • Forever Queens
  • October 3:
  • Chip and Potato: Season 4
  • Jexi

October 4:

  • Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

October 5:

  • Bling Empire: Season 3
  • High Water
  • Jumping from High Places
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
  • Nailed It!: Season 7
  • The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
  • The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
  • Togo

October 6:

  • Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
  • The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

October 7:

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
  • Derry Girls: Season 3
  • Doll House
  • Glitch
  • The Mole
  • Oddballs
  • Old People
  • The Redeem Team
  • TIGER & BUNNY 2

October 9:

  • Missing Link

October 10:

  • LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
  • Spirit Rangers

October 11:

  • The Cage
  • DEAW
  • Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
  • Island of the Sea Wolves

October 12:

  • Belascoarán, PI
  • Blackout
  • Easy-Bake Battle
  • The Nutty Boy
  • Wild Croc Territory

October 13:

  • Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
  • Exception
  • The Playlist
  • The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
  • Someone Borrowed
  • Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

October 14:

  • Black Butterflies
  • The Curse of Bridge Hollow
  • Everything Calls for Salvation
  • Holy Family
  • Mismatched: Season 2
  • WATCH
  • On the Latest Episode of Good Morning Vogue, A New Allure: How Virginie Viard Is Making Chanel Her Own

October 15:

  • Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
  • Under the Queen’s Umbrella
  • October 16:
  • Dracula Untold
  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

October 17:

  • Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

October 18:

  • Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
  • LiSA Another Great Day
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
  • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 19:

  • The Green Glove Gang
  • Love Is Blind: Season 3
  • Notre-Dame
  • The School for Good and Evil
  • The Stranger

October 21:

  • 28 Days Haunted
  • Barbarians II
  • Descendant
  • From Scratch
  • High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
  • ONI: Thunder God’s Tale
  • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

October 22:

  • LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23:

  • Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

October 24:

  • The Chalk Line

October 25:

  • Barbie Epic Road Trip
  • Blade of the 47 Ronin
  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
  • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 26:

  • Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
  • The Good Nurse
  • Hellhole
  • Robbing Mussolini

October 27:

  • Cici
  • Daniel Spellbound
  • Dubai Bling
  • Earthstorm
  • Family Reunion: Part 5
  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • Romantic Killer

October 28:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
  • Big Mouth: Season 6
  • Drink Masters
  • I AM A STALKER
  • If Only
  • My Encounter with Evil
  • Wendell & Wild
  • Wild is the Wind

October 29:

  • Deadwind: Season 3