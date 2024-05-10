Olivia Wilde spills on request from her kids that they are 'begging for'

Olivia Wilde talks about her experiences as a mother and a filmmaker.



The forty-year-old director-star of Don't Worry Darling exclusively tells People magazine that her two children "are begging me to make something that's not rated R" during a Wednesday, May 8 event promoting Baby2Baby.

With a giggle, Wilde states, "I have one right now that they can see," out of all her directing endeavours, including the three she's now working on.

Her son Otis Alexander, 10, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 7, she claims, "are like, 'Mom this is irresponsible!'" because there is just one age-appropriate option available.

Avengelyne, Naughty, and Perfect are some of filmmaker Wilde's upcoming pre-production projects.

“The next few projects I'm directing all have a common theme, which are women who are living without shame,” she told the outlet. “It's interesting — they're three very different movies but it's all about women being empowered.”

Wilde's two children with ex-Jason Sudeikis will have access to her entire body of work on and off-screen in the future.

“I do think about the effect they have on my kids,” she said of her projects.

“In the end, I want them to learn from me that everything you do in your life is all a learning process,” she continued. “I wouldn't be the director I am today if I hadn't made all the things I've made. I try to encourage them all the time: You don't have to feel like everything is the greatest thing you've ever done.”