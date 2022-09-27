Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin ‘much happier’ after giving marriage second chance

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin “working on communicating better” following reconciliation one month after filing for divorce.

The duo decided to give their 25-year marriage another chance and since Flavin is "much happier,” a source told People Magazine.

"She has been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out," the insider said while adding that the couple is learning from their past mistakes.

"Communication has been an issue in the past, but they are both working on communicating better," the source added.

"They are amazing together when they are happy. Their friends can't imagine them getting a divorce. It really seems they will be able to work things out though.

“Everyone is happy that they are giving their marriage a second chance," the insider revealed.

The source went on to share that Flavin filing for divorce was huge wake-up call for the Rocky star, saying, "When Jen filed for divorce, she felt she had no option.”

“She felt unheard and was very frustrated. She had been telling Sly that she was going to file, but it seemed he didn't believe her.

“It pretty much came as a shock to him. He never wanted a divorce. He always wanted to work things out.

"He has been working hard to win her back. They love each other. They want to keep their family together," the source concluded.