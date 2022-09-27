Shah Rukh Khan leaves Gauri Khan annoyed by THIS habit

Gauri Khan opened up about Shah Rukh Khan's precious habit of seeing off his guests to the door amid parties sometimes annoyed her.

During a latest episode of Koffee with Karan, the star cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives sat on the coveted seat of the show.

Karan shares, in the latest episode, as a gracious host during parties, SRK, every time walks a guest to their car.

Gauri discloses this habit at times made her vexed. "He is always seeing off the guests to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!," the actor added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have tied the knot in 1991 and have three children.