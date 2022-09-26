'House of the Dragon' elbows out 'The Rings of Power' in viewership race

House of the Dragon is winning the viewership race as HBO's fantasy drama has gained consistently.

At the same time, Amazon's billion-dollar The Rings of Power registered a decline in demand.

As per The Wrap, citing data from Parrot Analysis, the overall demand for HBO's fantasy drama has experienced growth this week. However, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings prequel demand fell by 13%.

The report concluded that another week of the same results from both series would give an easy edge to the Game of Thrones prequel, which will double the demand for its rival fantasy show, The Rings of Power.

Given the trajectories of these two series continues at this pace, it seems HBO will comfortably achieve a victory in the fantasy battle.

House of the Dragon weekly released episodes on Sundays, while The Rings of Power is on Fridays.











