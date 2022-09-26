Camilla is more than just ‘jovial plus one’ in King Charles III’s royal court

Camilla, the new Queen Consort, is more than just King Charles III’s ‘plus one’ in the British royal court, a royal expert has said, suggesting that she is more important to the monarchy than believed.
Writing for The Telegraph just weeks after Charles’ ascension to the throne, royal expert Camila Tominey said that Camilla, previously the King’s mistress, is now his ‘rock’ as he rises to the challenge of handling the monarchy.
“To be fair to her, she is the King’s rock. She is a stabilising and reassuring presence… He, in turn, completely adores her,” wrote Tominey.
She then added: “Those viewing the Queen Consort as a sort of jovial ‘plus one’ misunderstand her influence not only on the monarch but also his court.”
King Charles and Camilla famously had an affair while he was still married to Princess Diana, and the pair officially married each in 2005, about eight years after her 1997 death.
Piers Morgan addresses the ‘tricky’ reality behind Kate, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Prince Harry
Meghan accused of insulting a young female staffer in front of her co-workers
The actress facing backlash from singer Falguni Pathak for her recently released song 'O Sajna'
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West share four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm
The musician has constantly been vocal about the Russo-Ukraine conflict
The episode showed Kardashian in her struggle to cope with the shocking news that Thompson had fathered a child with...