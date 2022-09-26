Camilla is more than just ‘jovial plus one’ in King Charles III’s royal court

Camilla, the new Queen Consort, is more than just King Charles III’s ‘plus one’ in the British royal court

Camilla, the new Queen Consort, is more than just King Charles III’s ‘plus one’ in the British royal court, a royal expert has said, suggesting that she is more important to the monarchy than believed.

Writing for The Telegraph just weeks after Charles’ ascension to the throne, royal expert Camila Tominey said that Camilla, previously the King’s mistress, is now his ‘rock’ as he rises to the challenge of handling the monarchy.

“To be fair to her, she is the King’s rock. She is a stabilising and reassuring presence… He, in turn, completely adores her,” wrote Tominey.

She then added: “Those viewing the Queen Consort as a sort of jovial ‘plus one’ misunderstand her influence not only on the monarch but also his court.”

King Charles and Camilla famously had an affair while he was still married to Princess Diana, and the pair officially married each in 2005, about eight years after her 1997 death.