Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria gives birth to eighth child

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed another baby together, according to PEOPLE.
The publication reported that daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born on Thursday.
"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple tole PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."
They add, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."
Hilaria shared a video of the couple's newborn daughter Saturday on Instagram.
"She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true," she wrote.
