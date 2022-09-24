Prince Harry enjoyed meal with Andrew and Sophie instead of King Charles and William: Here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly preferred to eat with the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex instead of his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, who was busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral, had missed his first flight and it is reported that he refused to have dinner that evening with Charles, William and Queen Consort Camilla.

Charles, as per reports, had an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he's in the UK.

Harry reportedly was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London. Prince Harry was the first member of the Royal Family to leave.