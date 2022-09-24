Love Island’s Katie Salmon opens up about post-natal depression, separation

Katie Salmon has opened up about her challenging life including post-natal depression and her separation from her fiance Harry.

Katie told The Sun on Friday: 'The truth is I have been dealing with the severe baby blues and I can only say that being a mother has been one of the hardest challenges I have ever had to face in my life.'



Katie said her mental health has suffered so bad in recent months she has 'anxiety' leaving the house.

Speaking about her daughter's tumour, Katie said it has grown to the size of a 'fist,' but she's receiving medical treatment and it will most likely be gone by her first birthday.

'It grew exceptionally large from the time she was three weeks old to the size of a fist on the side of her face. It was affecting her eyesight because she couldn't really see out of one eye,' Katie said.



She also revealed that she and Harry are still together, but taking a little break to focus on their mental health.

'Our relationship isn't perfect but please just be gentle because we have been going through a lot,' Katie added.

She then went on to praise her fiance and said that as a family they will 'make it through,' with the pair determined to put their daughter first.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that Katie had split from her fiance Harry just six months after the birth of their first child.