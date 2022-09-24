Prince Harry left Camilla ‘choking on tea’ with demands?

Queen Consort Camilla reportedly choked on her after Prince Harry addressed desires to get a mediator for the family rift.
This revelation has been made by royal author Katie Nicholl, in her excerpt from the book titled The New Royals.
The book features a close family friend of the royals who brought Prince Harry’s demands to light.
According to a report by Express UK the anonymous pal went on to admit, “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air.”
“He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea.”
"She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”
