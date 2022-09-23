Khloe Kardashian gets emotional as daughter True starts school

Khloe Kardashian got emotional as her daughter True geared up for her first day of school on Wednesday.
The reality TV star, 38, who shares the 4-year-old with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, posted a short clip of a balloon display to mark the special occasion, writing: 'I'm still not ok with True being in school.'
She also commented on a photo of the display posted to @balloonandpaper - who created the balloon arrangement - writing: 'Im still crying that she’s in school,' and adding, 'thank you for making this day so special.'
The colorful display featured a multitude of pastel-colored balloons and pencils along with letters that spelled out 'First Day Of' and a matching pink balloon reading 'Pre-K.'
The Kardashians star added that 'The balloons made it easier.'
Along with True, Khloe and the basketball player also welcomed a second baby together, a boy, in August. He is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 9 months, with Maralee Nichols
Khloe shared a look at her new son she had via surrogate with Tristan in the premiere episode of season two of The Kardashians on Thursday.
