Meghan Markle looks at Princess Eugenie with ‘cold stare’ amid tensions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not on good terms with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, claimed an expert.



Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas dropped a video to analyse the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interaction with Eugenie and Jack during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“You can push your head forward when you are interested in something and you can pull it backward when you feel some resistance,” Rosas said.

“There is some resistance between them,” the expert weighed in on the royals’ body language. “This should not be it.

“If they are friends and they can support each other—it’s precisely in this moment when friends are going to naturally gravitate toward each other, which is not happening here,” the expert added.

Rosas said Meghan looks at Eugenie with a “cold stare” as the car leaves. “If they’re all friends, why is this happening” he questioned.

The expert said that the Duke also appeared to be angry about something during the meeting. “His jaw is tense,” he said. “It’s a very uncomfortable situation for both of them.”