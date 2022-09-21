Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's wedding invite is finally out

Ali and Richa to tie the knot in October

The most-awaited wedding of Bollywood is finally on the cards. The invites of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding are finally on the display.

The preparations of the wedding are going on with a full swing. The dates and venue had been unveiled earlier, but the card was not revealed.

PinkVilla, a renowned sources of India is the first one to lay hands on the beautiful yet quirky invitation of the couple’s wedding.

The card has the picture of the couple riding a bicycle. Richa wears a red saree while Ali is wearing a blazer, pants and a tie.

The wedding invite has been designed by one of their friends Puneet Gupta.

The pre-wedding festivities will begin from the 30th of September. Mehendi and Sangeet will be held on October 1st.



Fazal and Chadha will host a wedding party on October 2nd for their extended friends and family. Finally, the couple will tie a knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on October 6th, followed by a grand reception on the 7th of October at a South Mumbai hotel.

According to PinkVilla, Richa Chadha officially announced the news of her wedding a few days back via twitter with a GIF that read, “New Life Loading”.