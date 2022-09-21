Prince William, Kate Middleton won’t reunite with Meghan Markle, Harry?

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, his estranged brother Prince William and Kate Middleton will not get back together again after their reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.



Royal expert Robert Jobson has predicted that the ‘fab four’ walkabout after the Queen’s death was a one-time thing.

The Cheat Sheet, quoting the royal expert’s article for The Sun, reported “Don’t expect to see Meghan and Harry reunite with Kate and William.”

The expert said, “In truth, the most recent walkabout was a one-off special.”

Meanwhile, royal expert, and Meghan and Harry’s friend Gayle King claims Archie and Lilibet parents are returning to California without any peace deal being struck with King Charles and Prince William.

She said the rift caused by Megxit, and Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has not been resolved.