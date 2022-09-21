Khloe Kardashian holds back tears while talking about baby no. 2 with Tristan Thompson

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian held back her tears while she talked about her second baby with Tristan Thompson in latest teaser of the second season of The Kardashians.

The reality TV star addressed her shock when she learned that she is expecting another baby via surrogate after finding out about NBA player’s infidelity.

The Good American founder said in the teaser, “There is something I am ready to talk about... Tristan and I are having another baby.”

“It's supposed to be a really exciting time, and it's just a different experience,” she added.

Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner appeared upset as she said in her own confessional that it’s “hard to watch her in pain.”

By the end of the video, Khloe added, “This has been a difficult time in my life but it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Khloe planned her second baby with the basketball player before she found out that he has fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating her.



