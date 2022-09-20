Prince Harry torn ‘between two worlds’ at Queen’s funeral: Body language expert

Prince Harry is reportedly like a man who is ‘torn between two worlds’ as he made a return to the UK this month and stayed back with his family to mourn Queen Elizabeth till her funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The comment came from psychoanalyst and body language expert Dr. Robi Ludwig, who told Fox News that it was evident on Prince Harry’s face just how much he has given up for his life with wife Meghan Markle.

As per Ludwig: “Harry has to focus on his wife, indicated by his body language of holding her hand and leaning toward her.”

“Harry looks sad about the day and one can imagine feels like a man between two worlds… He's given up a lot and his contemplative face is showing the pain for everything that has happened over the years,” she added.

Ludwig further suggested: “I don't think Harry ever anticipated that his actions would cause this type of lasting strife. If the queen was his anchor to the family, that, too, has been lost.”