Ezra Miller calls out Susan Sarandon to ‘pay tribute’ at the altar, says source

Ezra Miller has reportedly asked the fellow actress Susan Sarandon to come to their home and “pay tribute” at their “altar” as she didn’t invite them to a dinner party at Sarandon’s home.
According to Vanity Fair, the Flash star, who uses they/them pronouns, revealed that their Vermount home has an altar full of “bullets, weed, sage, and Flash figurines”
A source close to Miller told outlet, “A lot of times, they make the women put their cell phones on the altar when they come in, and other offerings,”
“Ezra freaked out recently…demanding that Susan Sarandon come pay tribute to his altar because she didn't invite Ezra to a dinner party,” claimed the insider.
Nevertheless, a representative for the Perks of Being A Wallflower star mentioned that Sarandon and Miller are “dear friends” while added that Miller “would call this anecdote crap if asked”.
Earlier, Miller opened up about suffering mental health issue after embroiled in controversies and admitted they’ve begun “treatment”.
