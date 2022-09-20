Black Panther 2 may never be released in theatres: Report

Disney is mulling canceling the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in France, as per Booska-P.

The reason cited is the strict French law on theatrical release that mandates the period of 17-month delay will place in between theatrical release and availability on streaming service that practically charges for a month.

Following that, no MCU films of Phase 4 are on Disney+ in France due to the result of this rule. Typically, the time frame for the availability of film after theatrical release on Disney+ is four months. It is believed that this condition is in place to facilitate the free-to-air channels to air content first.

On the other hand, Disney responded to the French law, "The media timeline forces us to evaluate our theatrical releases film by film. We have not yet made a decision on the release of Black Panther."

Earlier, the law forced Disney to disclose that the upcoming animated film, Stranger World will be available exclusively on Disney+ rather than in French cinemas.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will come to the cinemas on November 11.









