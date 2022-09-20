Vanessa Hudgens calls her relationships with Zac Efron, Austin Butler 'life changing'

Vanessa Hudgens revealed her relationships with Zac Efron and Austin Butler were life changing

In a recent interview with Nylon, Vanessa Hudgens opened up about how she has grown over the years in terms of her career and in relationships.

Alluding to her past two long-term relationships with Zac Efron and Austin Butler, Hudgens revealed that they had been “life changing”. She implied that the public can only see so much and there is a lot more to it that meets the eye.

“The public only sees so much. I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me. When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

The Tick, Tick… Boom! actress shared that she has spent a lot of time for self-reflection. She talked a lot about boundaries and how important it was to put herself first, and it took some time before she realised it all.

“I woke up at 27 like, ‘I have no idea who I am, what I want, or what I stand for. What are the things I actually don’t like about myself? What are the things that I put on a mask for?” It involved a lot of uncomfortable conversations. “I realised how much of myself I gave away to others, when I actually was giving away and turning off pieces of myself,” she says. “When you get older, the sexier boundaries are.”

While Hudgens has been a producer at Netflix’s The Princess Switch, the High School Musical alum’s main professional focus is still acting. Recently, Hudgens lent her voice to Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris’ genre-defying Netflix animated series Entergalactic, a companion piece to Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name. Cudi had eyed Hudgens for the role, even though the two had never met. “I was like, ‘Well, he’s dope, so of course I’d love to do it,’” Hudgens added. “I was like, ‘Let’s rip it!’ And now he’s a homie.”