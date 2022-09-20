Queen Elizabeth II was 'happy' and 'satisfied' with duty before dying: Psychic

Queen Elizabeth II was happy at the time of her passing, says psychic.

Psychic medium Jasmine Rose Anderson reveals the monarch had an idea that her Platinum Jubilee celebrations would be the last milestone in her career as the monarch of Britain.

She believes the 96-year-old was 'satisfied' with her duty as the Queen and wanted to move on to the next phase of her journey.

The psychic said: "I felt she did. Tapping into her energy towards the end there's a feeling of exhaustion and I feel like a lot of her last engagement she had been thinking 'this is the last time I do this'.

"I feel a sense of satisfaction and happiness that her duties were coming to an end."

Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle on September 8.