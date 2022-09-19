Kate Middleton, Prince William pay devastating tribute to Queen Elizabeth: SEE

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid another simple yet highly touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II just hours after her funeral service at London’s Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ team took to their official Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture from the Queen’s funeral service, showing the Queen’s coffin being carried into the Abbey.
The notedly solemn picture was shared with an equally heartbreaking caption that read: “Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother.”
Prince William and Kate’s message came after they took center stage with King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla at the Queen’s funeral, along with their two elder kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, after prolonged health and mobility issues.
