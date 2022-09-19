Tearful Prince Harry, Andrew barred from saluting Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were deprived from saluting Queen Elizabeth II during funeral procession as they are not working royals.

Andrew and Harry, who were not allowed to wear their military uniforms to the Queen's state funeral, stood out during the procession as they were unable to take part in yet another royal formality.

The pair appeared to be heartbroken when the oak-lined casket arrived at the historic church and hundreds of military personal, along with members of the royal family, gave Her Majesty a salute.

Andrew and Harry were unable to partake in the gesture due to their status within the royal family and stood stationary with their hands by their side.



The Dukes could reportedly be cut from their role as official stand-ins to King Charles III.

The newly installed monarch is planning to amend a law that determines who can act as his deputy in the event of his indisposition, according to reports from The Sunday Telegraph.



King Charles reportedly wants to ensure only working members of the Royal Family can serve in the role – which would exclude Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and his daughter Princess Beatrice.