‘Broken’ Prince Harry demanding ‘more active’ role for Queen’s farewell

File Footage

Body language experts allege Prince Harry seems to be in want of a more active role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.



This revelation has been made by a body language expert, Judi James.

She began by pointing out to The Sun, how “emotionally broken” Prince Harry seem to be demanding a more active role for Queen Elizabeth’s final farewell.



She was quoted saying, “Following the coffin beside his brother there were some suppressed signals of tension, like the sucked-in lips.”

“But when the coffin was being lowered he did a repeat of the shoulder-rolling gesture from the last walk.”

Before concluding she claimed, “He appeared to not only be bracing or steeling himself for the service inside, but was also mimicking the gesture the coffin bearers were doing in what looked like a desire to take a more active role himself.”