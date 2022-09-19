Prince Harry, Prince Andrew not wearing military uniform at historic Queen’s funeral

A grieving Prince Harry and a devastated Prince Andrew made their way to the Westminster Abbey today, September 19, 2022, for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and notably went without their military uniforms.
As the royal family gathers inside the Abbey for the historic state funeral for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Prince Harry and Andrew, both of whom stepped down from their roles as working royals were seen in black suits, a stark difference from other royal men including Prince William, Prince Edward as well as King Charles III.
Read more: LIVE UPDATES: Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Queen’s coffin has already arrived inside Westminster Abbey as of 15:30 (GMT+5), with some 2,000-strong congregation standing up in a sign of respect.
Earlier in the day, Princess Kate Middleton was spotted arriving alongside her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Prince William and Prince Harry walked in a procession behind the coffin as it made its way through The Mall.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is scheduled to be held today at Westminster Abbey
UK observes silence in special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie will follow the Queen's funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner
Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries
Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral