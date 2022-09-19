Prince Harry, Prince Andrew not wearing military uniform at historic Queen’s funeral

file footage

A grieving Prince Harry and a devastated Prince Andrew made their way to the Westminster Abbey today, September 19, 2022, for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and notably went without their military uniforms.



As the royal family gathers inside the Abbey for the historic state funeral for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Prince Harry and Andrew, both of whom stepped down from their roles as working royals were seen in black suits, a stark difference from other royal men including Prince William, Prince Edward as well as King Charles III.

The Queen’s coffin has already arrived inside Westminster Abbey as of 15:30 (GMT+5), with some 2,000-strong congregation standing up in a sign of respect.

Earlier in the day, Princess Kate Middleton was spotted arriving alongside her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Prince William and Prince Harry walked in a procession behind the coffin as it made its way through The Mall.