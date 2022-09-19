Princess Charlotte spotted riding to Queen’s funeral with grieving Prince William: WATCH

file footage

Princess Charlotte has been spotted on her way to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with her father Prince William as Britain gears up for the biggest state funeral in its recent history today, September 19, 2022.



Express UK shared photos of the young royal on Monday, just hours before the Queen’s funeral service is to begin; Charlotte’s presence at the sad event was confirmed over the weekend, with her brother Prince George also expected to attend the historic service.

As per reports, Princess Charlotte’s presence was debated about among royal aides, with senior Palace advisors reportedly telling Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton that their children could make for a heartwarming spectacle at the event.

Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte have not been spotted out in public with their parents since their great grandmother the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022.