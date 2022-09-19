Abhishek Bachchan shares about changes Aishwarya Rai brought in his life

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have always been supportive of each other. In an old interview doing the rounds on internet, Abhishek credits wife for giving him “the confidence he never had before”.

In an interview with Vogue India magazine, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about the things that he had learned from wife Aishwarya.

“She's given me a confidence I never had before. I think most men will agree with this. I’m the baby of the family, my sister got married years ago and she is fiercely protective of me. I wasn’t really held responsible for anything. But after getting married — and this just happened automatically — I realised I wanted to be responsible for this person, I wanted to protect her and care for her.”

Abhishek also added that Aishwarya has taught him how to keep things normal and real. “Look, it's easy to get swept away in all this love and adulation we are blessed with. And yes, credit goes to our parents, but also to her. It’ll never go to my head — I mean, look who I live with, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan —but also because she’s never let it go to hers,” Abhishek explained.

The two got married on April 20, 2007, in an extravagant traditional wedding.