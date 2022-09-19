Fast X: Brie Larson shares new character details

Brie Larson is set to make her first appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise. While Larson’s role is still undetermined, the name for her character was revealed.

It’s Tess.

While on the set for Fast X, Larson posted a couple of photos on Twitter where the actor can be seen excitedly pointing at a sign with her much-awaited character name. In the second image, she showed off a pair of black-high-heeled propped against a chair adorning the name ‘Tess’. Just in case there was any doubt, she captioned the post, “Name reveal,” for good measure.

According to The Collider, the film’s cast has been teasing fans about what to expect from Larson’s character. However, details have largely been kept tightly under the hood. The series’ lead actor Vin Diesel appeared to suggest Tess would not be joining the Dominic Toretto family any time soon. In an Instagram post shared in April, Diesel said: “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10." He went on to add that her role will “add something you might not have expected but yearned for.”

Larson's character could be a friend or foe but that will only be known once the movie is out. Fast X races into theatres on May 19th, 2023.



