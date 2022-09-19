 
close
Monday September 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince George and Charlotte to walk between William and Kate, Harry and Meghan

Prince George and Charlotte to walk between William and Kate, Harry and Meghan

By Web Desk
September 19, 2022
Prince George and Charlotte to walk between William and Kate, Harry and Meghan

The Order of Service for the State Funeral at  West Minster Abbey at 11am shows Prince George and Princess Charlotte will walk in procession behind their great-grandmother’s coffin.

They will walk between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan:

Prince George and Charlotte to walk between William and Kate, Harry and Meghan


Prince George and Charlotte to walk between William and Kate, Harry and Meghan