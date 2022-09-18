Farhan Akhtar does a Jamming session with his dogs: Check out his Sunday Mood

Farhan Akhtar last featured in the film 'Toofan'

Actor/director Farhan Akhtar shares his Sunday mood on his Instagram, and does a jamming session along with his dogs.

The actor shared the video and wrote: “Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest.”

In the video, Farhan could be seen singing along with his guitar, while the two of his dogs sat along and copied him.

See the video:

His sister Zoya Akhtar commented on the video, and called it the best band ever. Many other celebrity colleagues namely; Kriti Sanon and Mrunal Thakur also commented on the video.



Earlier today, Farhan also shared a cute picture for mother Shabana Azmi's birthday. The picture showed the mother-son due dancing together at his wedding. The actor wrote: "Happy Birthday @azmishabana. Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally dance together."

The Dil Chahta Hai actor was last seen in the film Toofan in which he played the role of a boxer.

According to PinkVilla, Farhan Akhtar is currently working on the film Jee Le Zaraa as a director. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar and will feature: Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.