Meghan Markle, Prince Harry using Queen’s legacy as ‘fodder’ with ‘self-serving attacks’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for reportedly using the legacy of the Royal Family for nothing but fodder in their ‘vague and self-serving attacks’.

Royal author and biographer Meghan Mccain issued this shocking claim in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by issuing a warning and claimed, “William and Kate should make their case to the Generations Z'ers of the world.”

“Explain how they can continue the legacy of your grandmother and work to maintain the critically important U.S./U.K. bond.”

“Push back against vague and self-serving attacks on your characters.”

“Because if they don't, the centuries of tradition will only be used as fodder for the budding career of King Harry and Queen Meghan.”