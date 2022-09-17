Beyoncé on cloud nine after making history with this year’s Guinness Worlds Records

Beyoncé has been making headlines with this year’s Guinness World Records, says media report.



According to Rolling Stone, the Renaissance singer had “more than a dozen entries in this year’s Guinness World Records book. The first accomplishment included to “debut at number one with their first six studio albums”.

The second one entailed the “highest annual earning for a female singer”, reported via outlet.

Other than that, Beyoncé surpassed Guinness’ list of “most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female crooner. The musician, along with her hubby Jay Z, also enjoyed the world record for “Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever”.

Nevertheless, all these feats were enough to make the Singles Ladies hit-maker the latest person to be added into the “Guinness World Records Hall of Fame”.

Apart from Beyoncé, other prominent inductees included BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg.