King Charles urged to 'apologise for slave trade' for successful kingship

King Charles III is given a five-pointer advice to have a smooth transition from Prince to the monarch of Britain.
The 73-year-old is asked to carefully consider the return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and take steps to apologise for the family's history of slave trade.
Peter Hunt, former BBC correspondent, turned to his Twitter to write: "A manifesto for a bold start to the reign of King Charles:
Responding to his statement, one Charles admirer wrote: “His family weren't involved with the slave trade, his ancestors were. Unlikely.
“No. No. The pen is a good idea though," quipped another.
“One out of five is a start," added Mr Hunt.
Psychic Baba Vanga predicted King Charles III would .rule forever'
Queen Elizabeth mural in Sheffield, England has sparked a debate on social media
Prince Andrew urged to stay away from public duties after Queen death
BLACKPINK new album 'Born Pink' sales reach a record high in the first day of release
Mia Khalifa calls out London traffic amid Queen funeral preparations
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their position as working royals in 2020