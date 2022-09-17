 
Saturday September 17, 2022
Prince William, Harry set to lead vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

King Charles held a 15-minute vigil with his siblings -- Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward -- around their mother´s casket.

By Web Desk
September 17, 2022
Prince William, Harry set to lead vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry are set to lead a vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin as the world leaders begin gathering in London from Saturday for the funeral.

The queen´s death on September 8 aged 96, after a record-breaking 70 years on the throne, has sparked an outpouring of emotion.

The vigil will be held on Saturday evening by eight of the queen´s grandchildren, including the new heir to the throne Prince William and his estranged brother Harry.

Harry -- who served two tours with the British army in Afghanistan -- has reportedly also been given special permission to wear his military uniform despite no longer being a working royal.

On Friday night, King Charles held a 15-minute vigil with his siblings -- Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward -- around their mother´s casket.

They stood, eyes lowered and silent, while members of the public filed past. (Web Desk/AFP)