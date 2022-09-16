Anne Heche’s new memoir Call Me Anne will release on THIS date

Anne Heche’s memoir Call Me Anne has its release date now, according to media report.



Deadline reported that Viva Editions/Simon & Schuster is all set to release the memoir, the follow-up to the late actress’ first biography, on January 24, 2023.

The book, which is reportedly called “part memoir and part self-acceptance workbook” by the publisher will have personal anecdotes and poems, prompts and exercised that let the late actress survive through struggling times.

Giving a peek into a book synopsis, the publisher revealed that the memoir included personal stories on how “Harrison Ford became her on-set mentor, her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, her encounter with Harvey Weinstein, her history of childhood sexual abuse, her relationship with God, and her journey to love herself”.

Associated Press obtained an excerpt of memoir in which the late actress said, “I was labelled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a woman. I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen.”

“I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian. I simply fell in love! It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else. There were no words to describe how I felt. Gay didn’t feel right, and neither did straight. Alien might be the best fit, I sometimes thought,” it read.

The outlet further mentioned that Jarred Weisfeld, the president of Start Publishing (Viva Editions is an imprint of it) claimed that Heche signed a deal in May to turn in a manuscript before her death on August 12.