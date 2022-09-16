Sara Ali Khan reveals if she would star in Grandmom Sharmila Tagore's biopic

Sara Ali Khan reveals whether she will be featuring in her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's biopic or not.
The actress while talking to Roposo Live revealed that she carries the same grace as her grandmother. "She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful."
Sara further went on to say: "I speak to badi amma quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things."
"She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She's such a classy lady and she's has such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her crafty, which I think I should."
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also feature in film Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey, reported IndiaToday.
