Brenda Edwards shares heartfelt letter from King Charles following Jamal Edwards’ demise

Brenda Edwards recently revealed that she received a letter from King Charles III following the death of her son Jamal Edwards in February.



According to Daily Mail, the 53-year-old appeared on Loose Women on September 15 as a debut panellist after the Queen’s death last week.

Before Jamal’s death at 31 due to cardiac arrest, the musician served as an ambassador for then-Prince’s Trust and was also made an MBE for his services to music.

As Brenda and her fellow panellist talked about the passing away of Queen and her legacy, she read out a moving letter sent by King Charles for the first time.

“Dear Ms Edwards, I particularly wanted to write and say how desperately sorry I was to hear the tragic news about your dear son Jamal, and above all to send you my deepest sympathy,” it began.

“I can only begin to imagine what an immense and aching gap he will leave in your life and that of your daughter Tanisha, and my heart goes out to both of you, more than I can ever say.”

Brenda got upset and teary-eyed as she read, “"I shall never forget Jamal's support and dedication in helping with my Prince's Trust over the years. His commitment as an ambassador has made the most enormous difference to the Trust's work and has helped to change the lives of countless disadvantaged young people.”

The King recounted times with Jamal as it said, “"I have such fond memories of the times I met him and can ill afford in this country to lose someone as exceptionally special as your dear son.”

Concluding the letter, it read, “I fear that this letter can only be hopelessly inadequate under such soul-destroying circumstances and will probably be of no comfort whatsoever in making your sense of anguish any easier to bear.

“Please know that you and your family are so very much in my thoughts and prayers at this saddest and most heartbreaking of times,” it added.