Prince Harry allowed to wear military uniform

In what is being called a dramatic u-turn, palace officials have informed Prince Harry that he can wear his military uniform at a final vigil.

On Saturday evening, Harry will join seven other grandchildren at Westminster Hall to stand in silence for 15 minutes by the Queen’s coffin.

The reversal follows Harry’s statement saying his “military service is not determined by the uniform he wears”, but it is understood the Palace caved to public sentiment after thousands complained about the decision to ban him and not Prince Andrew.



