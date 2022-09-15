Archie, Lilibet to reunite with Prince Harry in UK on ‘very quiet’ birthday?

file footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are currently in the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth without their kids Archie and Lilibet, and a royal expert says the children could reunite with their parents on an ‘incredibly sad’ day for the Duke of Sussex.



As the Duke of Sussex marks his 38th birthday on September 15, 2022, just days after the Queen’s death, royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that his children could travel to the UK to be there with their father on what is sure to be bittersweet day for the royal.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Bond said: “I'm sure he will spend Thursday very, very quietly. There have been suggestions that the children are going to be flown over with Meghan's mother Doria, so he can be reunited with them, but who knows?”

“You have to feel for Harry, though, you really do. I'm sure it will be just a very quiet day,” she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan had been in the UK when the Queen died by chance, as they were visiting for some charity events. Archie and Lilibet had not travelled with their parents, and it remains unclear whether they will fly over for the Queen’s funeral.